Ripon Cathedral announces new business partner

Ripon Cathedral has announced Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG Ltd as a principal business partner.

The Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign is launching a new opportunity aimed at attracting local businesses and corporate partners in Yorkshire who want to support the Cathedral and the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson's development plans for a 21st Century cathedral, through 'Ripon Cathedral Renewed'.

Campaign manager Margaret Hammond said: "We are delighted that CNG have agreed to be the first Principal Business Partner. CNG have supported the annual beer festival for a number of years and last year they were main sponsors of Ripon Cathedral Revealed, a weekend flower and music festival showcasing the Cathedral and the Cathedral community."

"The Development Campaign is set to launch a new membership offer to businesses in Ripon and the wider area, a new initiative aimed at business partners that will be playing a vital part in the preservation and development of the Cathedral, and supporting local heritage.

"In return they will receive exclusive benefits, tickets for events as well as branding exposure.

"The new membership is timed to coincide with the news of the Dean’s new development plans to develop new facilities and community space, in the form of an architect designed building adjacent to the South side of the Cathedral - and we are looking to work alongside new business partners who can get involved and help us achieve our vision."

The development campaign team said the benefits of a partnership are varied and aim to promote businesses connected with the Cathedral.

Membership can be tailored to suit the requirements of a company and includes complimentary tickets to special events - including the annual dinner held in the Cathedral in September, and the Dean’s banquet.

Company logos can be put on marketing material, and there is an opportunity for businesses to get involved by networking special events and a unique opportunity to receive a private tour of the Cathedral with clients or employees.

To find out more about how to support Ripon Cathedral, get in touch with the Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign team: call 01765 603583 or email ormargarethammond@riponcathedral.org.uk