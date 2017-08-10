Ripon butcher marks  150th anniversary

A butcher’s firm widely regarded as a pillar of North Yorkshire’s food industry is celebrating a landmark anniversary – and celebrating in fitting style.

Family firm Appleton’s, which has shops in Ripon, Boroughbridge, Wetherby and York, has been in business for a remarkable 150 years and to mark the occasion it has created a one-of-a-kind celebration pie.

The pie is made in a traditional game-pie mould – with hand-raised pastry and locally-sourced rose veal and York ham produced from pigs reared on the family farm in Ripon. It will be available to customers from Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18 to kick off Appleton’s anniversary celebrations.

Owner Anthony Sterne said: “Reaching our 150th anniversary is a very proud moment for Appleton’s.

“Despite the sad decline of many butcher’s shops in Britain in the past few years, we are lucky to be supported by fantastic loyal customers, who come to Appleton’s for high-welfare local meat, prepared with care and great service.

“We have created the anniversary pie using a recipe resurrected from the Appleton’s vaults, and we hope many of our customers will join in our celebrations and try it this week.”

Established in Ripon in 1867, Appleton’s is best-known for its handmade pork pies, which are beloved by Prince Charles and have locals queuing round Ripon’s market square. It opened a shop in Wetherby in 2014, another in York soon after, and the Boroughbridge shop in December 2016.