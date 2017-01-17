Pottery café owner hangs up paintbrush

The owner of a café and pott-ery painting shop in Harrogate is handing over the reins after five years growing the business.

Since 2011, Suzie Poole has worked closely with Joe Taylor at local accountancy firm Lithgow Perkins to develop Pots2Go from a sole trader business to a thriving company with a team of six.

Open six days a week, the shop can also be hired outside normal hours for birthdays and social groups. The team also operates as a mobile craft event at schools and other groups.

After five successful years, Suzie is looking to step down from the business so that she can spend more time with her family.

“The time feels right to put the business on the market and I’d love to see someone take over and do something new with it,” she said.

“It will be really interesting to see how it evolves and to keep this much-loved independent shop on the high street for future generations of kids – and adults – to enjoy.”