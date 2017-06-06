PET bottle recycling campaign launched

Amid growing concern about plastic litter, Keep Britain Tidy has teamed up with Harrogate Water to promote the recycling of plastic water bottles.

It follows jointly commissioned independent research which shows that while 95 per cent of consumers are likely to recycle plastic bottles at home, the figure falls by more than half when they are out.

Rather than simply disposing of bottles in street bins, ‘The Incredible Shrinking Bottle’ campaign encourages consumers to ‘twist it, cap it, recycle it’, making bottles small enough to carry to a recycling point or take home.

Hailing the “new approach” to promoting recycling, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “A PET plastic water bottle is one of the best examples of easily-recyclable packaging, with every part of the product 100 per cent recyclable and all can be disposed of together. It is very easy to twist and shrink to a compact size to take home for recycling.”

She added: “It is often not possible to find a recycling point when away from home and most consumers simply use street bins, meaning bins become full of fresh air and bottles are destined for landfill or incineration.”

Harrogate Water marketing manager Nicky Cain said that all Harrogate Spring PET bottles would carry The Incredible Shrinking Bottle logo.

She added: “Many respon-dents indicated they would be more likely to take home empty bottles for recycling if others were doing so and if it could be made engaging and fun. This has informed ‘The Incredible Shrinking Bottle’ campaign.”