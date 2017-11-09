New role for experienced Harrogate hotelier

Simon Cotton has been appointed to the position of Group Managing Director for HRH Group, the Harrogate and York based hospitality group.

The hotelier has 30 years experience in the industry with 20 of those based in Yorkshire.

Overseeing all aspects of the award-winning group of hotels, restaurants, inns and pubs, Mr Cotton will be responsible for both day to day operations and the strategic direction of HRH Group, including The White Hart Hotel & Apartments located in the heart of Harrogate and Yorks 3-AA Rosette restaurant The Park by Adam Jackson.

For the last 13 years Mr Cotton has been at the forefront of the Best Western Plus Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate, where he recently celebrated his fourth most successful year in terms of turnover and profitability, including beating pre-recessionary times.

He is well immersed in the Harrogate business community having been President of the Chamber of Commerce for two years in 2010-2012, he has also held the position of Chairman of Destination Harrogate, as well as helping to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds with the Harrogate at Christmas team over the last ten years.

HRH Group, founded in 2012, focuses on delivering northern hospitality with a strong focus on Rosette quality food and beverage, and charming hotel & inn bedrooms in historic and beautiful locations.

Mr Cotton will report directly to Group Owner and local entrepreneur, Philip Barker, who is delighted to welcome him to HRH Group:

Mr Barker said: “Simon is a terrific addition to the group. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise as well as being a natural hotelier, he will help us to continue to grow as a business and strengthen our position as one of the top hospitality companies in Yorkshire.”

The timing of Mr Cotton’s appointment comes at a very exciting point in the growth of HRH Group with plans to expand the current portfolio of venues further:

He said: “I’m delighted to join HRH Group at an exciting time for the group. I’m committed to leading a strong and positive team into a fantastic future, with so many opportunities coming up, I have a great chance to really raise the profile of one of the most upcoming northern hospitality groups.”