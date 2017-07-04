Network launches to boost SME exports

Businesses in the Leeds City Region are to benefit from a unique regional initiative aimed at boosting international trade.

ExportExchange is an online and offline network which aims to help businesses within the city region – which includes the Harrogate, Selby, Craven and York districts of North Yorkshire – to increase exports, grow revenues and create employment.

Under the programme, the patrons, all experienced exporters and business leaders from across the Leeds City Region will share their expertise on every aspect of exporting and growth with fledgling SME exporters.

The initiative was launched by Roger Marsh OBE, chairman of the LEP, and Marian Sudbury, director of the Northern Powerhouse for the Department for International Trade (DIT), in Leeds on Friday.

Mr Marsh said: “Leeds City Region’s economic success depends on the growth of our business sector. That much-needed growth could come from selling more overseas, creating a positive impact for local businesses and the wider UK economy.

“ExportExchange is one more way we can help the people who run businesses, and we look forward to building a supportive and lively community.”

The programme is backed by the EU’s European Regional Development Fund and delivered by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), DIT, and a number of media, marketing and export specialists. The initiative also includes an online portal, www.ExportExchange.co.uk