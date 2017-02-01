LCF’s ‘magnificent seven’ join legal apprenticeship scheme

A Harrogate-based legal firm that employed its first legal apprentice just over two years ago as part of a move to offer a new route into the industry has recruited a further six apprentices.

LCF Barber Titleys, which is part of Leeds-based LCF Law, plans to employ three more apprentices this year following the scheme’s success.

Managing partner Simon Stell said: “Our first apprentice, Caroline Raynor-Jones, joined our property team straight from school and has been a real asset to our team. Her success inspired us to expand the programme.

“We have partnered with external training organisation, Damar Training, in order to support our apprentices as they work towards their exams and qualifications.

“Currently we have four apprentices working within LCF Residential, which is the conveyancing arm of our business, and the other three are based within our Personal Law, Debt Recovery and Disputes Departments.”

Caroline, Abigail Fisher, Faye Walker and Hannah Lynch-McShane – who won Damar’s ‘Northern Student of the Month’ award – are all working towards the CILEx Level 3 Diploma in Providing Legal Services and Charlotte Oxby, Sofia Meniai and Kieran Abbott are all working towards the Level 1 Administrative Apprenticeship.

Mr Stell added: “The apprenticeship scheme allows students to find the right level of qualification or experience suited to their abilities rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

“Our very first apprentice, Caroline, wants to become a solicitor, and we will support her in her studies. Others have either similar ambitions or wish pursue other routes to a career in the law as legal executives.

“The recently launched Solicitor Apprenticeship Scheme opens up a new route to qualification as a solicitor, allowing students to move straight from school or college into the work place.

“Some school-leavers are put off university, often due to the high costs associated with it, so this is the ideal alternative for those people who want a career in law.”