Law firm recognised for will initiative

Harrogate law firm LCF Barber Titleys has raised more than £1,650 this year for Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate by writing free wills for local people in return for a donation to the hospice.

LCF Barber Titleys has offered the initiative for several years as part of Make a Will Month, which is a national campaign encouraging people to create wills and update existing wills.

In recognition of the law firm’s efforts, Helen Waterhouse and Mark Jones, who leads the firm’s Personal Law team, were presented with a certificate by the hospice.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice, Tony Collins, said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that without the on- going support of our community, we simply could not provide our very special care to local families; we would like to thank LCF Barber Titleys for their continued support for our Make a Will Month initiative.

“The invaluable contribution of all who took part – both solicitors and those who made a will and donation – will enable Saint Michael’s to be there for more people who need, want and deserve high-quality care at the end of their lives.”