Law firm advises on late partner’s art sale

Harrogate law firm LCF Barber Titleys is advising on the sale of one of the region’s finest art collections, which has already raised £3.7m.

The art was owned by the late Cyril Reddihough, a senior partner at law firm Last & Reddihough, which later evolved into Last Cawthra Feather, rebranding to LCF Law in 2014 and merging with Harrogate’s Barber Titleys last year.

Mr Reddihough died in 2001 after building up an impressive art collection which included pieces by key figures in British Modernist art. LCF Barber Titleys is advising on inheritance tax following the death of his widow.

Part of the collection was recently auctioned at Bonhams in London, raising £3.7m – well over the £2m estimate. The top lot was Henry Moore’s 1945 ‘Reclining Figure’ which sold for £1.55m.

Ann Christian, partner at LCF Barber Titleys, said: “The collection Cyril Reddihough assembled during his lifetime is truly amazing and demonstrates his ability to identify art that would eventually become extremely desirable.

“It’s an honour to be involved with his work, especially because of his past links to LCF Law and I’m delighted that the collection has been so popular with art enthusiasts from across the world.”