JCT600 starts work on Pannal dealership

The remodelling of the Mercedes-Benz dealership near Harrogate is going ahead as planned, with phase one well underway, site owner JCT600 reports.

Since acquiring the dealership at Pannal in April 2015, the car retailer has increased sales by more than a third and further growth is expected over the next three years.

To cope with increased demand, JCT600 is investing almost £2m to transform the existing facilities into a sustainable, customer-centric showroom, with internet café, and a kids’ zone with iPads and game station.

Mark Taylor, property director at JCT600, said: “As well as safeguarding the jobs of our 44-strong team at Mercedes-Benz Harrogate, our investment will also enable us to further grow the business with more jobs likely to be created with the continued expansion of the brand.”

Based in Bradford, JCT600 has 50 dealerships, selling 18 brands, including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Ferrari, VW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.