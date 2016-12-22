It has to be Harrogate - where to pick up those last minute gifts

So, only a couple of days to go before the big event!

And I expect that, just like me, you still have a couple of presents to get and that last decoration to buy.

If it’s children gifts you need: head to Little Alligator on Cold Bath Road.

This shop is just a delight. It’s packed with unusual toys that will encourage children to discover.

There are futuristic magnetic wooden blocks from Tegu’ they are so satisfying to hold; for all ages 3 to 99.

There is beautiful Alphabet Bunting; all gold and glittering and perfect for stockings.

And what about some placemats (by Super-Petit) for them to colour in while waiting for the turkey to be carved?

If you can’t get to the shop they have an online site- with free delivery in Harrogate up to Christmas Eve.

This has the added benefit that no little eyes will discover their presents before the big day.

Shine, at 130 King’s Road, has some affordable and different silver jewellery; much of it hand made.

They have gloves at £12.95 (wool mix and in lots of festive colours) and reversible scarves (for men and women); soft to the touch and only £16.95. Their handmade woolly sheep is my favourite; it will bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Perhaps you need to buy a present for that really special person in your life.

Go to Ogden’s on James Street.

It’s an old family business; the shop has been there since 1893.

The jewellery and watches are beautiful; but, if your budget is more limited, what about a solid silver top for your tomato ketchup or mustard pot?

The shopping experience is unique; whatever you buy you’ll get to sit at one of their little tables and you’re treated like a princess.

My tip is to take in your rings or bracelets and get Ogden’s to clean them. That will really make your Christmas sparkle!

Just round the corner is Harrogate’s other famous family retailer, Woods of Harrogate on Station Parade.

They’ve been sourcing fine linens from around the world since 1733!

A good pillow makes all the difference to a good night’s sleep; so, every few years I like to give my children new pillows from Woods; they have 27 different types.

They will also get in their stockings Woods famous linen dishcloths; they sell them for £4.75 and you won’t find a stronger or more long lasting cloth.

Woods Harrogate District Tea Towel is a great present for those of your friends who are unlucky enough not to live in Harrogate.

Well that’s just about all the shopping done. But I think that I’ll buy a few tins of Harrogate toffee from Farrah’s in case I have forgotten anyone.

Have a very Happy Christmas and remember “It has to be Harrogate”.