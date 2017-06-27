Green scheme savings  fund air ambulance

A rural business has pledged to save lives and protect the environment through a new green initiative in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Family-owned animal feed firm I’Anson, in Masham, will donate £60,000 over three years to the charity, funding it from the savings made by replacing its lighting system with a more efficient option.

The new £35,000 system at its feed mill will see 320 LED bulbs replace over 800 fluorescent strips, reducing I’Anson’s carbon emissions by 98.5 tonnes and saving around £20,000 a year in energy costs.

Managing director Chris I’Anson said: “In a large county like this, where much of the countryside operates as an open-air factory, a fully functional air ambulance is a real necessity.”

Agriculture is one of the most dangerous industries in the UK; last year, 27 people were killed during the course of their work.

I’Anson’s donation will go towards general running costs and providing night-vision go-ggles for air ambulance pilots.

In 2016, Yorkshire’s two air ambulances flew 1,390 missions, equating to almost four a day, and treated 855 patients.