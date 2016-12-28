Goldsborough woman launches new child-friendly villa website

A Goldsborough woman is aiming to make it easier to find the best family-friendly holiday villas in Europe and North Africa by launching a new online company.

Sarah Davies had the idea for Child Friendly Villas Direct while on maternity leave from her job as a solicitor. After pla- nning a family holiday in Spain and struggling to find the information she needed, she arrived to find the villa was not suitable for her young family.

She says her new company is the first website to put parents in touch directly with a wide range of independent villa agents and managers, with the ultimate goal of providing the most cost-effective, stress-free way of booking the perfect family holiday.

The site, which already includes more than 100 selected villas across Europe and North Africa, features visual icons to help parents select the most appropriate villa for their family, ranging from baby-friendly facilities to attractions for younger travellers. Ms Davies aims to have at least 300 villas listed on the site by the end of 2017.

She said: “One size doesn’t fit all for family holidays and most sites don’t provide ready access to information regarding child-friendly options, bury features in the fine print or simply concentrate on holidaying with babies.

“We believe that child-friendly holidays shouldn’t be demoted to just a filter, but should be a treasure trove of information, filled with all the knowledge and advice you need to book a family-friendly villa with confidence.

“With Child Friendly Villas Direct we wanted to create a user-friendly place where busy parents can quickly discover their perfect family villa holiday, linking them directly with independent villa agents and managers to access the most cost-effective deals available.”

One of the first villa groups to work with the company was Fawakay Villas in Marrakech. Founder Dawn Boys-Stones said: “After 25 years of stockbroking in London, my husband and I had a rush of blood to the head and decided there and then that we’d leave that life behind. We brought our four children to Marrakech and created a new life here that meant we could be more of a family.

“It’s for that same reason that we’re happy to partner with Sarah and list our villas through her service. Her ethos is ‘from one family to another’, and that’s how we see our business too.”