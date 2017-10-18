From local website to a national franchise

What started out life as a Facebook group to help a mother-of-two meet other parents has evolved into a national business franchise.

Tasked with the stress of moving house whilst being pregnant with her second child, chartered surveyor Sally Haslewood decided to set up an online group, Mumbler.

Running Harrogate Mumbler allowed Mrs Haslewood to be a stay-at-home-mother whilst building a successful business from scratch at www.harrogatemumbler.com.

Mumbler – a hyper local parenting community who use a website and online forum to ask questions, meet new people and use a range of trusted and recommended services.

The first Mumbler franchises in Hull and then Leeds were launched at the start of 2015 with York Mumbler going live in August 2015.

During 2016 and into 2017, 15 further new franchises have launched in Ripon & Nidderdale, Stockport, Stratford-upon-Avon, Crawley, Wakefield, Stourbridge & Kingswinford, Norwich & South East Leeds.

Mrs Haslewood said: “I wanted to meet other parents local to me so I decided to set up a Facebook group to do just that.”