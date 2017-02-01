Firms urged to enter  2017 Business Awards

Local businesses are being urged to raise their profile by entering the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.

The awards, now in their 12th year, are sponsored by estate agent Verity Frearson and aim to identify and celebrate the star perfomers of the region’s business community.

They are open to companies and individuals across the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser series, which includes the Knaresborough Post, Wetherby News, Ripon Gazette, Nidderdale Herald and North Yorkshire News.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series, said: “We cover an area of over 500 square miles, which is home to thousands of businesses, from sole traders to listed multinationals.

“Each year, dozens of them enter the awards, and it’s always inspiring to read their stories. We’re really looking forward to receiving this year’s crop and to being able to reward the winners for their success.”

There are 10 categories:

• Best Rural Business

• Tourism Award

• Family Business of the Year

• Employer of the Year

• Best Small Company (1 to 10 employees)

• Best Medium Company (11 to 50 employees)

• Best Large Company (over 50 employees)

• Best Company Website

• Business Personality of the Year

• Lifetime Achievement

The deadline for entries is noon on Monday, March 13. The awards ceremony will be held at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, on Thursday, April 27.

To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk