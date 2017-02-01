Employment of older workers on agenda

The challenges and opportunities presented by the UK’s ageing population will be discussed at the next meeting of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Speakers will address the employment and training of older people, as well as the implications for workplace pensions.

Chamber chief executive Sandra Doherty said: “With the pension age rising and more people choosing or needing to work well into their 60s and beyond, there are plenty of companies now looking at recruiting and retaining older staff.”

She said this brought both challenges and advantages.

“Our meeting is an opportunity to find out how businesses can harness this expanding workforce and respond to the changing demographics of both their employees and their customers.”

The open meeting will be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on Monday, February 6, from 5.30pm. Places must be booked at www.harrogatechamber.co.uk or by email: info@harrogatechamber.co.uk.