Early wins for video recruitment firm

The UK’s first-ever online video recruitment platform has claimed some early success by bagging two high-profile clients – less than a month after launch.

Harrogate-based Vidu, which links employers and candidates face to face online and in real time, has already signed up Palletways, Europe’s largest pallet freight network, and Cranfield University, Europe’s highest-ranking school of management.

Founder Nicky Jones, who has 15 years’ experience of international logistics recruitment, said: “It became very apparent to me that the recruitment industry hasn’t really changed with the times.

“Even with evolving technology, no-one has reconstructed the whole dimension of this industry. It’s tired, costly, time-consuming, and outdated and it needed an overhaul in its entirety, not just in parts of the process.”

Vidu brings together selective social interaction, video and technology to enable companies and candidates to showcase themselves to each other.

It will initially focus on the logistics sector, but will be rolled out across other major sectors over coming weeks.