Car retailer seeks applicants for  unique new degree apprenticeship

A Knaresborough car showroom is part of an innovative scheme to offer young people the chance to gain a degree while earning a salary after its parent company created one of the motor retail industry’s first degree-level apprenticeships.

In partnership with Northumbria University, Vertu Motors plc, the UK’s sixth-largest motor retailer, has created a unique apprenticeship and will pay £27,000-worth of tuition fees so that the apprentices leave university debt-free.

Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Knaresborough, and 11 other locations across the UK owned by Vertu Motors, are searching for “passionate, determined and hard-working future leaders” to join the Vertu Motors team, with the prospect of quickly progressing into managerial roles.

Successful applicants will work towards a BA degree in Business Leadership & Management Practice, while also earning a salary of £18,000 as a Customer Service Advisor and gaining invaluable experience in the workplace, as well as supplementary in-house training.

In addition to receiving a BA Honours degree, the programme of study will also offer the opportunity to achieve Chartered Manager status from Northumbria University, which is one of the top 50 universities in the UK.

Enthusiastic, ambitious school-leavers will be given the opportunity to gain a respected degree debt-free and to forge a career with one of the most successful businesses in the UK.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “We’re very proud of our new programme. It’s the first apprenticeship of its kind in the motor retail sector and an amazing opportunity for enthusiastic school leavers across the country.

“We are always on the look-out for talented individuals who can help drive our business forward, and this programme will allow us to identify those school leavers and help them develop into the business leaders of the future.”

l For more information, go to www.vertucareers.com/degree-level-apprenticeships-customer-service/