Blubberhouses couple celebrate successful farmhouse breakfast fundraiser

A breakfast bonanza hosted at the deputy mayor of Harrogate’s farm home in Blubberhouses raised an impressive £8,000 for national farming charity the Addington Fund.

The sell-out event at Scaife Hall Farm - home of Coun Christine Ryder and her husband Chris - saw 180 people tuck into award-winning breakfasts served over three days and six sittings.

It was the third charity ‘Big Breakfast’ staged by the Ryders for the Addington Fund at their Hardisty Hill farm, and the couple have now raised £25,000 over the years for the charity.

This year’s total was further boosted by donations of £2,000 from annual sponsors Barclays Bank and £1,250 from Craven Cattle Marts, who run Skipton Auction Mart, which included proceeds from the sale of charity produce donated at the mart’s 2016 Christmas primestock shows.

Representing Barclays and taking a hands-on role when donning aprons to help serve up breakfasts were regional agricultural director John Pinches and Harrogate-based regional agricultural manager Ian Robson.

CCM was represented by board member, Kevin Wilson, of Blubberhouses, and general manager Jeremy Eaton.

The Addington Fund offers a vital lifeline and safety net to farmers in desperate need of housing or emergency funds, so helping to maintain the economic and social fabric of UK farming communities.

Chief executive Ian Bell said: “What a feast it was and our heartfelt thanks again go to the Ryders, their willing band of helpers, the many generous people who breakfasted and to both Barclays and Craven Cattle Marts.

“Once more, every penny raised will be used to support Yorkshire farming families. Demand in the county is probably as high as anywhere and last year we supported ten families with housing across Yorkshire, which represented exactly half of our total provision.”

Helping prepare and serve up charity breakfasts were regional members of Farm Stay UK, Britain’s biggest network of farm-based accommodation providers, while sausages were donated by debbie&andrew’s.

Christine Ryder added her own tribute. “It was another magnificent effort by all concerned. We cannot thank everyone enough,” she said.