50 jobs generated at Rudding Park's £9.5m luxury spa in Harrogate

An award-winning Harrogate hotel has announced that 50 new job opportunities have been created as it looks towards opening a new £9.5 million luxury spa this May.

Rudding Park announced its multi-million spa plans at the start of last year, estimating that some 35 job vacancies would be created as a result.

But the hotel, which has stood in the top three UK hotels for the last decade, has now announced that there will be some 50 new job opportunities when the new facility opens this summer.

Peter Banks, Managing Director said “Rudding Park has featured in the Top Three Hotels in the UK for ten consecutive years growing from 20 staff to 250 and £1m turnover to £15m.

"Rudding Park employees are the backbone, the heart and soul of the business and we are looking to recruit 50 ‘talented individuals with personality’ to join the team at what will be one of the finest spas in the country.

"We are working closely with HCUK Training and the Yorkshire College of Beauty but are interested to hear from any prospective candidates."

The new spa, which hopes to recapture Harrogate’s spa heritage by using natural spring water from the grounds at Rudding Park, will offer a range of experiences and even features a roof top spa and garden, mind and sense zones, a beauty bar, restaurant and a shop.

A range of day spa and evening 'Starlight' spa packages will be available along with a limited membership.

Now the hotel has launched a campaign to find a range of ‘talented individuals with personality’ to fill the range of roles created, including spa therapists, spa hosts and reception staff to chefs, restaurant service, housekeeping and gardeners.

Caroline Bayliss, Chairman Visit Harrogate said. “As one of Harrogate’s largest employers in the Hospitality and Tourism industry, Rudding Park plays a crucial role in attracting visitors to the area and supporting the local economy.

"As in the 19th century, the new Rudding Park Spa will once again put Harrogate at the forefront of European Spa Towns. It has to be Harrogate”.