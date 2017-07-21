Bus firm is called to public inquiry

The operator’s licence held by Harrogate & District Travel – which trades as The Harrogate Bus Company – has been called to a public inquiry in Leeds.

The hearing on September 13 will consider the punctuality and reliability of the services.

The hearing will consider an investigation by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) into the punctuality and reliability of the operator’s registered local bus services.

The inquiry will take place at the Office of the Traffic Commissioner (North East of England), Hillcrest House, Harehills Lane, Leeds.

Traffic commissioners are independent regulators for the haulage, coach and bus industries and their professional drivers.

As specialist regulators, traffic commissioners oversee the licensing of commercial HGVs and PSVs and the reliability and punctuality of local bus services.

This includes calling operators and drivers to account where they fail to meet safety, compliance, punctuality and professional standards.

A company spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have been called to a Public Inquiry in relation to matters of punctuality and reliability of our local bus network, and we take our responsibilities as a road user and a bus operator extremely seriously. We are a quality operator who continues to make significant long-term investments in low emission vehicles and the customer experience, remaining deeply committed to delivering the best possible bus service in Harrogate, irrespective of the challenges we face from the local operating environment.”