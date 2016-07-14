Burgers and Vocation beer make perfect pair at Byron in Harrogate

A new Harrogate eaterie linked up with Vocation brewery for an exclusive craft beer event.

Byron, known for serving 'proper hamburgers and fries' has just opened at the new leisure/dining out complex at 5 Albert Street.

To celebate the occasion, Vocation's sales manager Tom Chapman arrived to explain perfect pairings of beer and burgers prepared by Bryon's burgers expert.

Byron was founded by Tom Byng in 2007 with the mission of serving proper hamburgers made from four cuts of properly sourced British beef, ground fresh, cooked medium so it’s pink and juicy, and served in a squishy bun with minimum fuss and fanfare.

The special evening featured pairings of Byron's chilli burger with Brewdog's 5AM Saint, a Byron cheese and bacon burger with Vocation's Heart & Soul, Courgette Fries with Moor Nor'Hop, Bacon and Cheese fries with Sierra Nevada Hop Hunter and Buffalo Chicken Wings with Byron's own pale ale brewed in conjunction with Camden Town Brewery.

On behalf of Vocation Tom also unveiled for the first time anywhere a brand new beer by this small but highly-successful Hebden Bridge-based microbrewery.

Called Smash & Grab, this mighty 8.5% double citrus-flavoured IPA packed a mighty and fruity punch.

There was also plenty on the menu for non-craft beer lovers Customers with a selection of bourbons, Byron’s thick milkshakes and hard shakes, and craft sodas.