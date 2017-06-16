Brilliant rock band to play Harrogate's The Factory spectacular gig

It's an event in Harrogate which The Beatles themselves would surely have approved of?

As part of next month's exciting and fun 'Spirit of 67' day in Harrogate, a whole host of live music, art, literature, talks, film, poetry and Happenings will be taking place.

This action-packed eight-hour sequence of events will take place on Saturday, July 22 at four different easily walkable Harrogate locations - 108 Fine Art gallery, RedHouse Originals gallery, upstairs at The North Bar and Poliform North.

The climax of the day following the unveiling of a huge public mural near Station Bridge devoted to classic 1967 record sleeves will be a rock gig with a psychedelic light show.

Inspired by Andy Warhol's The Factory, this gig held at The Factory (Poliform North) will star The Strawberries.

This brilliant psychedelic blues rock n roll band from Hyde Park in Leeds consists of Sam Neil (vocals/guitar), Ethan Lee Sherwin (bass/vocals), Joe Dines (guitar) and Ben Heath (drums) and have been selling out shows across the north.

Support will come from inspirational Liverpool-based singer-songwriter Nick Ellis whose debut album on Mellowtone Records, Daylight Ghosts, was one of the acoustic highlights of last year.

Tickets for The Strawberries live at The Factory and for the Spirit of 67 day are strictly limited.

The bar will be provided by Roosters brewery of Knaresborough.

Spirit of 67 runs from 2pm-10pm.

They are available at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or at Harrogate Theatre box office in person.