Bridge work on track for September

Council officials have said that repairs to Linton Bridge are on track for the revised September reopening.

The Grade II structure which provides a vital link over the River Wharfe between the village and Collingham, has been closed to pedestrians and vehicles since the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Last month the News reported that the new deadline of September had replaced the summer opening because of piling problems which caused delays in the multi-million pound project.

But in a newsletter from Leeds City Council this week the authority stated: “We are planning to reopen the bridge in September.

“A re-opening date will be announced in the next update once the weather dependent waterproofing of the deck and various utility works are completed.

“We are liaising with the community and representatives about an opening event.”

The newsletter stated that piles had been installed through the piers and the reinforced concrete slabs had been placed over the final two arches.

“The removal and re-building of the sunken sections of the parapets has started and is progressing well.”

The council newsletter also stated that work will start on rebuilding the masonry walls and parapets and scaffolding will be removed and the new concrete bridge deck will be waterproofed and services repositioned.

Temporary support from the river will also be removed.

Last month Leeds City Councillor for Harewood Ryan Stephenson (Conservative) told the News that the September date was causing more frustration.

“Initially we were promised it would be reopened for the summer. This further delay has only added insult to injury.

“Residents have shown real resilience in dealing with the diversion and utilising the temporary shuttle bus service we secured for the community, but we will be glad to get the bridge reopened in September so we can reunify our two villages once again.”

The free shuttle bus between Linton and Collingham - running 7am-7pm, Monday to Saturday - will remain in operation until the bridge is reopened.