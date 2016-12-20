Brass band’s Christmas gift for its number one fan

Knaresborough residents were treated to a surprise Christmas treat Sunday night as The Harrogate Brass Band visited its number one fan - Helen Easton.

The band played carols outside Helen’s house where neighbours joined in. Afterwards the players enjoyed drinks and cake. Helen said: “Honoured, humbled and completely thrilled to have received a private carol concert from the wonderful Harrogate Band tonight. Thank you!”

Every year the band bestows its Christmas gift on a special supporter and friend and play carols round their house.