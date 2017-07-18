Bramham 10k brings out runners and fun lovers to village

The second Bramham 10k was declared a resounding success with over 130 runners putting their best feet forward.

Competitors conquered the hot weather last Sunday as they took to the challenging, mainly off toad route, finishing up the short but punishing Bramham Beast (Almshouse Hill).

The first man home was John Wills, in an impressive 35:49, and the first woman was Margaret Beever from Stainland Lions RC, in an equally impressive 40:30. ‘Bubbling’ prizes were donated by The Passion Group and presented by local sportsman Rich Beck of Yorkshire Carnegie.

“Runners told us that what makes this run special is that it is a friendly village run, put together and managed by volunteers, with locals coming out to cheer them on,” said spokesman Val Whitbread.

“It’s a fantastic team effort and all of us who made it happen are thrilled to have put on such an event in Bramham.

“As with last year we really appreciated help with loan of equipment from Tadcaster Tri Club and Otley RC, and our super local sponsors, APC Clothing, The Passion Group, 2h Storage Solutions, and Sainsburys at Tadcaster.”

To make it a real family day, Friends of Bramham School put on an exciting Fun Run and obstacle course for the children to complete, dodging the water spray guns as they went!

“Almost 100 children entered, and having had their faces painted and warmed up with our Minion, they completed as many laps as they could,” added Val.

“All the children received a medal, a certificate, a drink and a treat at the end. The smiles said it all.

“Proceeds of the 10k will be an enormous help towards maintaining Bramham Pavilion, but most of all we’re delighted to have created a fantastic village event. It was a very special day for Bramham, and we’ll be back next year.”