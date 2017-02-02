Boots to open at Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport have confirmed the arrival of health and beauty chain Boots to the terminal.

The new store will satisfy passenger demand for travel medicines and miniature toiletries when it opens on February 22, ahead of the summer season.

It will be located in the Airside departure lounge area as part of an overhaul of the terminal facilities.

The branch will stock food and drink, healthcare, suncare, toiletries and miniatures, and will focus on travel health and the Soltan sun protection range. It will create 12 new jobs.

It is the first national chain to come to the airport in several years, and will tailor its opening hours around the flight schedule.