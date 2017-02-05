Body found in search for missing Ryedale man

Detectives searching for a missing man in North Yorkshire have found his body.

Steven Mead, 53, from Ryedale, went missing on Tuesday from Arden Hall, Hawnby, near Thirsk.

But a search and rescue team found his body at 12.15pm on Saturday in the River Rye on Snilesworth Moor.

Police said Mr Mead's family have been informed.

A spokesperson said: "Officers have thanked the volunteer search and rescue teams who assisted with the search, members of the public who offered help, and everyone who helped to publicise the appeal for information."