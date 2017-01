A BMW driver was left needing hospital treatment after a crash in Kirkby Overblow on Saturday night (January 14).

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash between a grey BMW and a beige Skoda Octavia, on Swindon Lane on the A61 at around 6.20pm.

Car crash on Swindon Lane - image supplied by TC David Minto (s)

Only one of the five occupants involved, the male driver of the BMW, suffered an injury in the crash.

He was taken to Harrogate and District Hospital with a minor injury.