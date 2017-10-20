Blind Harrogate artist's 'Feel not Think' exhibition to open

A blind Harrogate artist who once worked at the top in TV and film says she is delighted by her latest work as she prepares to launch her new exhibition.

Called Feel Not Think, Holly Holder’s new show will be launched tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, October 21 at Art in the Mill at Green Dragon yard.

Most people would be unable to tell that this inspirational Harrogate artist Holly Holder is blind, certainly not if they actually saw her work.

The title of the new exhibition reflects the fact that Holly has been developing a more abstract style recently based on her emotions.

She says by using finger painting she has found she can connect more to her work and pursue a more confident approach by tapping into her gut instinct for direction.

Holly said: “I’m very happy and excited to be holding my anniversary exhibition at Art in the Mill. I have come a long way in the last year and my style has become looser as I have relaxed into my work more producing more abstract works.

“I’m hoping the new paintings will evoke a closer connection with the viewer, as they are encouraged to feel the piece rather than think about it too much.”

Taking up painting was this mum-of-two’s way of coping with her deteriorating vision after first being diagnosed as suffering from Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) in 2000.

Her decreasing vision meant she was forced to give up a highly successful career as a top make-up artist in TV and films, working with the likes of Charlotte Rampling and Jeremy Irons and on shows such as EastEnders.

Such has been her rapid progress since she first turned to art in the last couple of years that her debut exhibition Out of the Dark saw stars of TV soap opera Emmerdale such as Kelvin Fletcher and John Middleton turn up at the same Knaresborough gallery in person last year to check out her artwork.

That show highlighted Holly’s impressively delicate touch and natural grasp of emotional atmosphere created by colour washes delivered with impressionistic subtlety.

Holly Holder: Feel Not Think runs at Art in the Mill until November 10.