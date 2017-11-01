Bike thief sought by police

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft of a bicycle from a Harrogate street in broad daylight.

A men’s white Apollo bicycle was snatched from outside an address in Lime Street on Friday at around 1pm.

North Yorkshire Police said officers are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “In particular, we are appealing to the public if they have any information about the theft, or if you were on Lime Street at the time of theft and may have witnessed the theft to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170193052.

Alternatively, email Rebecca.cullinane1994@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.