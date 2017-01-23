Big Harrogate Film Festival event soon at Everyman cinema

Harrogate's popular Everyman cinema is to host a pre-launch event for an exciting new film festival.

The event will give film fans the chance to meet and mingle with all the businesses that are getting behind the very first Harrogate Film Festival - including some local filmmakers and film enthusiasts.

In partnership with Everyman Harrogate, visitors will then go on to be toured around the brand-new state of the art facility, where they will have the chance to see all five screens before watching a short presentation by Everyman followed by an exclusive look at their Dolby Atmos* reels in screen three.

Owned by Adam Chandler, director of Harrogate based video production company Reel Film, the new film festival aims to delight film-watchers and film-makers by staging unique and innovative events around Harrogate from March 3-5

Adam said: "The festival is shaping up to be a truly great event, with over 15 events, ten venues and 20 sponsors involved."

The pre-launch event will also offer fans an update by the Harrogate Film Festival team on how the festival is shaping up before it all kicks off across the first weekend in March on 3rd, 4th and 5th.

Among the many events are a classic British film day including Trainspotting and an Independent Filmmakers Competition.

* The Dolby Atmos system transports novie-goers into the story with moving audio that flows all around you with "breathtaking realism."