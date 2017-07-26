Beer lovers set for Roosters' open day this weekend

Leading family-run Knaresborough brewery Roosters’ annual open day this weekend will put the spotlight on a Yorkshire beer and a Yorkshire charity.

The White Rose – charity pale ale - will be available at the micro-brewery at Grimbald Park outside Knaresborough on Saturday at the open day which runs from noon to 5pm with proceeds going to Harrogate-based Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The independent brewery hopes to raise £1,000 through sales of the pale ale, with 10p from every pint of White Rose sold, which will go towards improving cancer outcomes in the region.

Tom Fozard, commercial manager at Roosters, said: “Cancer is a disease that affects a vast amount of people, both directly and indirectly, which is why we’ve chosen to support the work Yorkshire Cancer Research does in helping to inform and educate people, with the aim of reducing the risk of cancer.”

The beer will be officially launched at the brewery’s annual Open Day, which this year takes place from 12-5pm on Saturday, July 29.

Following the success of both their 2015 and 2016 open days, this will be the third such event giving beer lovers the chance to see behind the scenes.

Free tours of the brewery will operate throughout the afternoon, for which visits are advised to sign up for on arrival.

The activities on offer will also include street food, music, mechandise, cask, keg and can bars.

Harrogate-based charity Yorkshire Cancer Research is dedicated to raising awareness of cancer and how to prevent it, promoting screening programmes and funding innovative research projects from diagnosis to end-of life care.

Stephanie Jones, corporate partnerships officer at the charity, said: “We’re really excited to have been chosen by Rooster’s as their charity partner this year.

"The brewery is a fantastic example of Yorkshire’s huge range of diverse and innovative businesses, and the team’s commitment to raising money for charity encompasses everything that’s so great about our county and the people who live in it. "

Roostes brewery is located just off St James Retail Park off Wetherby Road.

Its first beer was first launched in 2003.

Knaresborough's micro-brewing and independent bar pioneer Ian Fozard is using his skills and experience to create a major new beer and music event in York.

Ian, north east region chairman of SIBA – the Society of Independent Brewers, is launching the brand new Beer, Blues and Folk festival at York Barbican.

To be held from Friday, August 18-19, Ian is ensuring that all the top North Yorkshire-based independent breweries are represented.

Among the 200 beers on rotation across 40 handpulls will be Roosters, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing Company, Rudgate, Yorkshire Heart and Black Sheep.

The new festival will alsol feature plenty of competitionwinning beers.

There will also be a full range of cider, street food and live music from local blues, folk and rock bands.