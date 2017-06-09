BBC doc on Harrogate rock band + Glasto appearance hopes!

A Harrogate band fronted up by a singer who leads what the BBC has described as a "double life" is the subject of a new documentary film.

In My Hero: UK Foo Fighters is already being shown on BBC iPlayer and there are hopes it will be advertised on the big screens at Glastonbury Festival shortly.

The film has already been tweeted about by the BBC via @bbcglasto while the BBC press release hails the short movie as allowing audiences to "discover the extraordinary double life of Harrogate regional manager and weekend Dave Grohl, aka Jay Apperley, and how his uber-fandom enabled him to fulfill the ultimate tribute fan fantasy: performing live on stage with his heroes."

As for Jay, himself, he and his top tribute band have come a long way since they evolved from the ashes of local pub band Speedsta at Harrogate's Blues Bar ten years ago.

The band's founder Jay Apperley said: ""This year we celebrate a decade as UK Foo Fighters. I still recall our first ever shows were in Knaresborough and Harrogate.

"It’s been an amazing journey, we’ve come and travelled so far. Personally for me, performing with Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters in 2014 has definitely been the highlight of this adventure.

"My dream actually came true! And now, just when I'm thinking, there’s not much left on my wish list the BBC decided to commission a documentary about UK Foo Fighters for Glastonbury 2017 while the real Foo Fighters are headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night! What? Are you kidding me?"

Jay and the rest of the band rose to international fame when Jay, car dealer from Harrogate, was invited on stage by Dave Grohl by surprise at a secret show in Brighton 18 months ago.

Grohl told the crowd “Ladies and Gentlemen, please welcome….Me!” and Jay clambered onto stage to sing lead vocals on The Foo’s hit White Limo.

The video of Jay performing with the real Dave Grohl was visited many thousands of times via RollingStone, Classic Rock, NME and Kerrang magazines.

Made up of Jay plus Jamie Valentine (lead guitar), Arron Warner (bass), Nick Wight (keyboards) and Alex Bailey (drums), the UK Foo Fighters now sell out 02 Academy venues across Britain.

The new documentary on this amazing Harrogate band is one of a series of just three short films, each one featuring the tribute acts to this year's three Glastonbury headliners: The Foo Fighters, Radiohead and Ed Sheeran.

The UK Foo Fighters' 10th Anniversary Tour this year include shows in Bournemouth, Reading, Leeds, York, Inverness, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Norwich, London, Belfast, Dublin with more bookings still coming in.

The dream goes on...