Bank manager to make miles count in walk

A Yorkshire bank manager is aiming to walk a staggering 600 miles in a bid to raise money for air ambulance services.

David Penn, 54, started his marathon trek from Glasgow yesterday. Over the following 36 days he will walk 600 miles through Scotland, Northern Ireland, across Lancashire, Yorkshire and Derbyshire before finishing in Newcastle on July 13.

The Deputy Community Banking Director in Yorkshire for Barclays Bank will visit 45 bank branches, including Harrogate, on his route and will be joined daily by Barclays colleagues who are also raising funds and sponsorship money.

David, from Nidderdale, said: “I did Land’s End to John O’Groats ten years ago and wanted to do another major walk that would link Barclays across the North and raise a lot of money for charity.

“Barclays has a fantastic Colleague Community Programme that encourages employees to get involved in the causes we care about in the communities we serve.

“It’s about giving back skills, time and energy and I’m thrilled to be undertaking this challenge and to have had so much support. There’s been something of a movement that is gathering pace which is lovely.

“I wanted to pick a charity that people can relate to locally. I’m supporting five air ambulance services on the route, although given my roots, I expect the largest amount of fundraising will go to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“Most people assume that they are Government funded but that is not the case and, certainly across Yorkshire, there are many people who know first-hand just what an amazing service the air ambulance provides.”

To support David go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davidpenngreatnorthwalkyaa