Anxious Duchy residents await crucial housing decision

Duchy residents opposed to a swathe of possible new housing which may spoil the view from a cherished Harrogate beauty spot are awaiting a decision from the planning inspector.

The site of the potential new development of 165 new homes is located in the western part of Harrogate at two large fields on Cornwall Road below the Pinewoods and Irongate field.

A visualisation of how the view of Howe Hill from the Pinewoods could look if the proposed development of new housing goe ahead. (Picture by Duchy Residents Association)

The Planning Committee of Harrogate Borough Council rejected the application earlier this year by the area's landowner Duchy of Lancaster.

But the latter decided to appeal their decision which led to the launch of a public hearing last week in front of the planning inspector at Harrogate Borough Council's Crescent Gardens headquarters.

Rebecca Oliver, secretary of the Duchy Residents’ Association, said: “There were over 120 objections to this application from local people and organisations including the Civic Society, Residents’ Associations and the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

"The reason people feel passionate about the site is that it is special – the footpath that cuts across the top end of the fields from Cornwall Road to Harlow Carr and Birk Crag is used by visitors and locals alike as a public right of way, and the open fields around it are what give the footpath its amenity value.”

The site is within a Special Landscape Area, and is adjacent to the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) at Birk Crag.

It is outside the current town development limit and was not identified as a preferred site for development in the last or the current draft Local Plan.

The Duchy of Lancaster says the possible development is in response to the National Planning Policy which calls for local planning authorities to demonstrate a five-year supply of new housing.

In addition, the area has good transport routes into town and across to Leeds and Bradford.

But the Duchy Residents’ Association says they recognise that more new housing is required but the green field sites in question are uniquely important to the town.

Rebecca Oliver said: “Harrogate has an affordability problem with housing but building on Special Landscape Areas such as this land is not the solution.

"This particular site is an asset to the whole town. It gives access for everybody to enjoy the countryside just outside the historic development limit of the town. "