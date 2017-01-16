Antarctica visit for RAF meteorologist

A meteorologist based at RAF Leeming joined scientists from across the globe on the largest-ever female expedition to Antarctica.

Alison Davies, 24, who is an Operational Meteorologist with the Leeming Met Office, was one of 76 women scientists who took part in the Homeward Bound Project expedition.

The 20 day expedition was the conclusion to a year-long programme focusing on the leadership of women and the state of the world.

Alison is currently training for a role in the Mobile Meteorological Unit – a sponsored reserve unit of the Royal Air Force.

She said: “Antarctica definitely lived up to my expectations; the trip itself and the other women on board were all great.

“There were scientists from a whole range of disciplines and the expedition has definitely made me think about more avenues and different collaborations.

“There were quite a few women who are further on in their career and quite high up. It was really interesting to hear about their career paths and different roles they’ve taken.”

The group explored various locations around the South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula, including Deception Island, observing the effects of global warming and learning about the science of what is happening to our planet.

They were also able to get up close to some of the Antarctic’s most iconic wildlife including Humpback Whales and a variety of penguin species.

Last year was the first of a ten-year vision to build a 1,000-strong global collaboration of women in science through the Homeward Bound Project and Alison hopes to continue her involvement.

Alison said: “I’m really keen to stay involved with the project and the hope is that next time we will mentor others whilst they are on the expedition.

“The idea is to take things forward with various collaborations and I plan on working with some of the other women who are also at an early stage of their careers.”

Visit www.homewardboundprojects.com.au/about for more information on the Homeward Bound Project.