Andrew offers support to increase number of defibrillators in the town

Andrew Jones MP says he will continue to help get more defibrillators installed around harrogate after meeting with The Oliver King Foundation in Westminster.

The MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough is a Defibrillator Champion for the areas and has written to every school in the constituency asking for an update on their defibrillator provisions and to offer his support to any fundraising initiatives to purchase and install defibrillators.

He said: “I am proud to be a lifesaving Defibrillator Champion for our area. It is vital that we take action to prevent any loss of life where one can be saved. I will be working with community groups in my constituency to fundraise and install lifesaving defibrillators. Already the distinctive yellow boxes are being seen on pubs, churches and parish halls across our area – many purchased with last year’s grant scheme from Harrogate Borough Council.

“I am delighted to work alongside The Oliver King Foundation. Saving lives is a legacy of which we can all be proud.”

The Oliver King Foundation was set up in 2012 following the death of 12 year old Oliver. He died from a sudden cardiac arrest whilst at school. Had there been a defibrillator available on that day, Oliver might still be with us.

In 2012 footballer Fabrice Muamba was treated in front of the nation by a lifesaving defibrillator. As a result of the quick action taken, his life was saved. Early access to a defibrillator is vital. For every minute that passes, chances of survival drop by 10 per cent.

Mark King, father of 12-year-old Oliver King who died from a sudden cardiac arrest said: “Five years ago when my son Oliver passed away from this hidden heart condition, we didn’t know that his legacy would reach this far. We are determined to save as many young lives as possible, so that no other family has to suffer a similar loss.”