Ambulance staff strip down to raise money

A paramedic from Tadcaster has a new ‘front’-line role that reveals the men and women of the ambulance service as never seen before.

Most people’s images of ambulance staff is of them attending emergency situations such as major road accidents or a severe illness at home.

But a group of brave volunteers made up of paramedics, technicians, emergency care assistants and patient transport crew, have stripped away their uniforms to display the people behind the job.

Although the cheeky Ambulance Crew Calendar is intended as a bit of fun, the hope is that it will raise awareness of the people who are there to help when the public needs it the most. The calendar will also raise money for TASC, The Ambulance Staff Charity.

Among those featuring in the calendar, which was shot in a building in Leeds donated for the project, is paramedic Peter Grasby, from Tadcaster, who spent 35 years with Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Peter, 61, now works as a paramedic for Medicnow, a recruitment agency specialising in providing ambulance crew to the NHS and private organisations, who came up with the idea of creating the calendar.

Peter, who has a son and identical twin grandsons who will be three over the Christmas period, said he had no reservations about appearing in the calendar.

He said: “I was ok because I was sat on a chair behind a table. Fortunately the office was warm. I had to think long and hard about doing it, but I decided it was one of those things I’d never done before.

“It’s also for the ambulance charity so I did it hoping it would raise some money for them.”

All the profits from the calendar, which are being sold for £8 each, will be donated to TASC, which provides support for current and retired ambulance service personnel and their families in times of urgent need such as ill health, bereavement or debt.

The calendar, priced at £8 plus £2 delivery can be bought at www.theasc.org.uk or by phoning 02477 987 922.