Alzheimer’s Memory Walk returns to Harrogate

September will see the return of the Harrogate Memory Walk.

Organised by local MP, Andrew Jones, Alzheimer’s Society volunteers and in conjunction with Harrogate Borough Council, this year’s event is to take place on September 16 in the Valley Gardens.

Harrogate Memory Walk is in its third year and previous walks have raised up to £10,000. These funds will help raise awareness of dementia, support those affected by the condition and help fund research with the ultimate aim finding a cure for dementia. The walk is two circuits of the Valley Gardens at a combined length of 1.6 miles and all ages are encouraged to take part.

MP for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Andrew Jones, said: “We have seen on our TV screens the effect dementia can have from the powerful and brave storyline on Yorkshire-based Emmerdale. With the number of people living with dementia set to rise locally and nationally over the coming years, more care and support is required. I am pleased to help organise the third Harrogate Memory Walk and look forward to supporting the Alzheimer’s Society in their fight to beat this cruel disease. I encourage everyone to get involved and support the event either by donating or joining us on the day.”

For details on this year’s walk, visit www.andrewjonesmp.co.uk