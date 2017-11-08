All you need to know about Harrogate’s Christmas lights switch on

Harrogate’s Christmas lights will officially be switched on next week as the town prepares for its best ever festive season.

The Big Switch-On, taking place on Thursday, November 16, will for the first time feature the announcement of the Christmas Shop Window Competition winners.

The whole event will be filmed for a two-part Channel 5 documentary being made by Daisybeck Studios about Harrogate’s preparations for Christmas.

Harrogate at Christmas chairman John Fox said: “The response to this year’s Christmas lights fundraising and the Christmas shop window competition has been fantastic.

“Times are still tough for local businesses, so we particularly appreciate their generosity and support this year. Having a fantastic display of lights creates a really festive atmosphere and makes Harrogate a magnet for people to shop, eat and drink.

“After months of hard work, we can’t wait to press the button and make Harrogate sparkle once again for Christmas.”

The event begins at 4pm and will feature local performers including singer-songwriter Becky Bowe and Knaresborough Silver Band.

The Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate will have the honour of switching on the festive lights with a little help from special guest, Father Christmas.

Following the Big Switch-On, a lantern parade will lead the crowds to St Peter’s Church, where a short carol service will be held.

The event will also mark the start of a brand new Christmas window trail. Ten reindeer have been hidden in shop windows around the town centre for youngsters to find. Using a sheet available from any of those 10 shops, or from Jespers of Harrogate in Oxford Street, youngsters can ‘round up’ the reindeer for Father Christmas by listing the shop names.

For details, visit www.harrogateatchristmas.org