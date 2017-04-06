Airliner makes emergency landing at Leeds Bradford Airport

Emergency services descended on Leeds Bradford Airport last night when a holiday flight reported problems with its landing gear.

The Jet2 aircraft was returning from Lanarka in Cyprus when the pilot radioed for assistance after becoming concerned about a hydraulic fluid leak.

The plane was expected to touch down just before 9pm, but grounded later as the aircraft circled the area several times to reduce its speed before descending.

It landed safely and was towed to the airport buildings for inspection.

West Yorkshire Fire Service sent crews from Bradford, Idle, Shipley, Rawdon, Cookridge and Moortown to the incident, and police also attended.