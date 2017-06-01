Airline adds European city break spot to Leeds Bradford Airport destination list

A regional budget airline has added a new European destination to its roster of flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Flybe will begin flights to Dusseldorf from winter 2017, with up to six departures a week.

The carrier already flies to Belfast and Newquay from Leeds Bradford, and the German city will be its first international route.

The flights will begin on October 29 and prices start from £34.99.

Dusseldorf, located on the Rhine, is a popular destination for business travellers and also has a thriving food scene and nightlife.

Jet2 currently offer flights to Dusseldorf from Leeds Bradford.

Tony Hallwood, aviation development director at LBA, said:

“Leeds Bradford Airport welcomes the introduction of Dusseldorf onto the Flybe schedule from winter 2017. This gateway to the Rhine-Ruhr economic region is so important for business travellers across the Leeds City Region. In addition, the flight will offer convenient access to the many attractions along the River Rhine, a beautiful area of Germany that has plenty to offer leisure travellers. Dusseldorf also attracts weekend break visitors to events such as the famous Christmas market.”