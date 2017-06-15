A Week in the Life column with Keith Tordoff

Evening all – I thought I would start this week’s column with that well-known introduction for those of you who remember it from the TV programme Dixon of Dock Green.

The introduction comes from the 1950s – 1970s TV programme and the reason for using it this week is to follow up where I left off in last week’s article.

I wrote that for some I would be letting the ‘cat out of the bag’ once the BBC Radio 4 Ramblings programme with Clare Balding walking the Nidderdale Way was aired on Thursday of last week.

I was on the programme and I talked about how I had been a ‘copper’ in Leeds before moving out to run our sweet shop business in Pateley Bridge. I grew up in Leeds and my ambition at school was to become a policeman and I was fortunate enough to follow that path.

I walked the streets as a uniformed officer before going on to be a detective, in specialist departments before being promoted.

Policing requires plenty of talking and as many of you who know me are aware, I do plenty of that. Last week my wife Gloria and I (no more of myself and!) gave a talk to Bramham Ladies meeting group on Monday afternoon. On route to Bramham to give the talk, I called in at Taylors Tea of Harrogate as they had kindly agreed to donate tea and cups for Pateley Bridge’s 1940s Weekend which is held at the end of July.

On Wednesday evening along with Gloria, we were at Birstwith Church Hall having been invited to give a talk to the WI.

The event was well attended and seemed to be well received by the ladies with a welcome cup of tea and cake at the end.

Last week Harrogate Borough Council were out planting borders in Pateley Bridge and putting up hanging baskets outside business premises. The businesses pay for these baskets which are subsidised by HBC and once watered a few times look magnificent helping with the appeal to visitors of Pateley Bridge.

We are also trying to make it look good as Pateley Bridge are entered in this year’s Yorkshire In Bloom competition which is being judged on Monday 10 July.

St Cuthbert’s Primary and Fountains Earth CE Schools are supporting the Pateley in Bloom bid and children are being asked to use their imagination and bring in recycled items as planters with flowers.

Congratulations to Lynette Brammah and staff of Fountains Earth CE School.

Their recent Ofsted inspection has declared the school as ‘Outstanding’ in the ‘Personal development, behaviour and welfare’ of its pupils.

Nidderdale High School is the next step for many children on leaving the local primary schools and some of their students recently took part in a Science and Technology Challenge Day at the University of York bringing home the winners trophy.

We are fortunate to have great young people in the Dale and I met another one who is a champion of ‘Keepy Ups’ – Rebecca Hugill who is 11 years old – plays for York City FC under 12s as well as being a freestyle footballer. Rebecca can keep a football in the air 3,500 times without it touching the ground and is a national champion.

Football must be in the family genes as her brother William plays for Blackburn Rovers Under 13s.

Don’t forget to listen to at 3pm today (Thursday 15 June) to BBC Radio 4 Ramblings with Clare Balding accompanied by Sir Thomas and Lady Emma Ingilby walking the Nidderdale Way.