A Week in the Life column with Keith Tordoff

Google UK comes to town! Yes Google came to Pateley Bridge as part of the prize for Pateley Bridge winning the title Best High Street in the Village category of the Great British High Street Awards 2016.

The meeting was held at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church with over 40 people attending.

I usually glaze over or nod off when people talk about computers and social media but this was not the case on this occasion.

Simon, the Google UK Trainer, explained things simply, clearly, informatively catering for the broad range of people’s level of knowledge.

Speaking afterwards, people who had attended all told me they had gained something from the evening which would help them either personally or in business.

My thanks to Simon and to Methodist Mike who helped with the logistics and technology required for the workshop.

Having learnt all about the internet and social media, later in the week the proof was in the pudding so to speak.

The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade which I Chair manages the Nidderdale & Pateley Facebook Page (@nidderdaleuk) and Mickey who is part of our team posted a video of the rows of daffodils in bloom at either side of the road coming down into Pateley Bridge.

Quite incredibly the video was posted on Saturday and by Monday there have been over 60,000 viewings!

Those figures are a premier league football club’s crowd on a big match occasion and this audience included people from around the world saying how much they loved Pateley Bridge.

The power of social media and not from a media outlet, but an individual, going to show exactly what Simon from Google UK had been telling us that with a mobile phone and a bit of filming any person or business can reach a vast audience for whatever purpose they choose.

Off the nerdy stuff and back to reality, Pateley Bridge last weekend saw many familiar faces.

The people who have caravans on sites were coming back for the start of the season saying how much they had missed Pateley and loved returning to once again enjoy the pubs, cafes and of course the Pork Pies! The caravaners are a great part of our community, many staying throughout the season bringing their families to stay whilst they are here and undoubtedly contributing to the local economy.

We know these visitors are as proud of Pateley Bridge as any resident and they showed that by voting for Pateley in the Great British High Street Awards no doubt helping it to win – something they are happy to shout about.

The TV cameras were in Pateley filming the High Street including the temporary Tardis opposite Spar – all part of BBC Bargain Hunt believe it or not!

I have to disclose I was part of this as the film crew and presenter Eric Knowles (Antique Roadshow fame!) had arranged to come and spend time interviewing me and for me to show Eric (as I now call him) how to carry out a traditional craft using equipment from the 19th Century.

Those of you who follow Bargain Hunt, which apparently has 3.5 million viewers per episode will no doubt be asking why they were filming with me for the programme. I’m afraid you will just have to wait until I let you know in this column when the programme is going to be shown in a few weeks time. Pateley Bridge where it should be – in the limelight!