A third of drink-drivers in North Yorkshire were 'at least twice over the legal limit.'

One in three drink-drivers arrested in North Yorkshire last month were at least twice over the legal limit.

Of the 98 arrests, police said 33 provided a reading of 70ug or more of alcohol per 100ml of breath - double the legal limit of 35ug.

And one in ten caught between June 1 and June 30 was three times over - continuing a trend of drivers being multiple times over the limit during the summer's campaign.

The highest reading of 143ug - four times over - was given by a 43-year-old man from Thirsk, who is due to appear before Northallerton Magistrates next week.

Of those arrested 42 have been dealt with by magistrates, who handed out thousands of pounds worth of fines and 22 years' worth of driving bans.

On Monday Scarborough magistrates fined 28-year-old Thomas Benjamin Jameson £817 for driving when three times over the limit and banned him from driving for 28 months.

Jameson, of Hoxton Road, Scarborough, was stopped by officers at 3.30am on Sunday June 18, after his car was seen clipping the kerb.

He failed a roadside test and was taken to Scarborough police station where he gave a reading of 114ug per 100ml of breath.

He later pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

Roads policing Sergeant Andy Morton said: “Once again I’d like to thank the members of the public who called us to report incidents of drink and drug driving, your support is invaluable and we appreciate your assistance.

“Even though the operation is over for this summer, my appeal remains the same – if you are aware of anyone drink or drug driving please report it to us. If it is happening at the time we want to know – please dial 999.

“Without the actions of those who picked up the phone and contacted us, who knows how many tragic events we may have had to attend to.”