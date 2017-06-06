A new mayor for Knaresborough and the year of the volunteer

The chain has been passed and a new mayor selected for Knaresborough with plans to fund and develop training for voluntary efforts.

Coun David Goode took up the office after previously serving as deputy mayor over the past year alongside Coun Bill Rigby.

Since being named mayor at Knaresborough House last month Mr Goode’s prior experience and position has enabled him to begin working towards supporting charities in the area by improving the skill set of volunteers.

Coun Goode said: “I have plans for fundraising that will be set up to support individual volunteers, improving their skills and therefore improve the support they can offer to organisations.

“This could go towards helping the charity pay for things like DBS checks, child protection training and all kinds of skills.

“What we can do is run fund raise but also support organizations through training individuals, particularly those with limited funds.”

Aiming to create a fund that will remain in place and support training for individuals in Knaresborough Coun Goode is ambitious to establish a ‘year of the volunteer’ through his time in office.

Coupled with this he is aiming to support organisations more directly by letting them know he can be approached for help attracting volunteers.

Coun Goode said: “Some organisations have asked for help to identify volunteers, we need an original plan through with conversation with them to help get the message out there that they want volunteers.

“Although there are a fair amount of people who do volunteer there is never enough.

“If we are able to attract people to come and volunteer where they are needed it brings something special to the community.”

Alongside these plans Coun Goode has begun laying the groundwork for good relations locally, and internationally.

In the build up to taking his new office Coun Goode has been taking advice from other mayors across the area including Pateley Bridge's Chris Hawkesworth and Wetherby's Norma Harrington. Joining Coun Goode's wife, the Mayoress Catherine Goode, along with two of his three sons Michael and James, they traveled to his mayor-making ceremony last month.

Coun Goode said: “I had a lot of support from mayors from across the area. The mayor of Wetherby, Pateley Bridge and other areas coming across.

“I have met some of them previously but they were really helpful in the months leading up to getting in the swing of things.”

Soon after taking up his new position a visiting delegation from South Korea joined Coun Goode for a visit around Knaresborough, they had originally travelled to the area for the Taekwondo Championships in Harrogate.

Hosting them at Knaresborough Castle he treated the visitors to a tour of the grounds and Knaresborough Court House, with time set aside to also enjoy the views of the River Nidd.

While giving thanks to his supporters Coun Goode emphasized how much work was done under former-mayor Bill Rigby to ensure an effective transition was carried out.

Coun Goode said: “It is never easy for a mayor coming in and starting from scratch, we tried to ensure we had some consistency going across the years.

“I wish to thank the Councillors who had selected me and the staff at Knaresborough House that keep me on the straight and narrow. Equally I wish to thanks them for the work we have been able to do over the past 9 or 10 months.”