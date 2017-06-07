A magical day for Knaresborough Bed Race

As Knaresborough prepares to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to the area for the iconic bed race this weekend some residents may remember the magic of it’s 32nd incarnation.

In the face of cold weather the teams gathered 20 years ago to hurtle themselves through the town while dressed as beloved Disney characters.

Among them were teams dressed as classic characters like the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella and Peter Pan, alongside their decorated beds.

The Knaresborough Castle Scouts claimed victory in the Best Dressed Bed category with their take on Nautilus, from 50,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

However, the Record Breakers pelted their way to claim the fastest course time at 12 minutes and 55 seconds.

Spectators were also treated to a celebrity appearance from Blue Peter presenters Richard Bacon and Romana D’Annunzio on the day.

Still organized by both the Knaresborough Lions and the Knaresborough Round Table group the funds raised through the day went towards several charities throughout the area.