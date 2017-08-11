A blooming good effort by Rossett School pupils!

Sixth form students at Rossett School have been helping Harrogate to prepare for its visit from the Britain in Bloom judges.

As part of Next Steps Week, the Year 12 students spent a day focusing on the community. They worked with Harrogate Borough Council to prepare key sites for judging.

As well as cutting back hedges and tidying verges, they picked litter and cleaned street signage to give Harrogate an extra sparkle.

Deputy Director of Sixth Form Hannah Grabham said: “Picking litter and cutting back hedges may seem like unimportant jobs, but the students really got to grips with how small actions like this can have a huge impact on the overall appearance. Being part of a team with each other and with Harrogate Borough Council was a great experience.

“We have our fingers crossed for a great result when the Britain in Bloom winners are announced.”

The week also featured a day led by Northumbria University looking at writing personal statements and analysing their personalities and strengths, as well as a visit to Leeds Becket University for a UCAS convention.

A careers carousel day saw more than 25 speakers visit Rossett to talk about careers in a wide variety of fields, while a trip to the University of York enabled them to spend a day hearing more about the areas of study they hope to focus on after completing their A levels.