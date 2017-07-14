80s pop superstar for Harrogate gig

One of the biggest pop stars of the 1980s is to play one of Harrogate's newest music venues.

And the forthcoming gig at the intimate Warehouse Recording Co is to be recorded for a new live album.

Having sung at Live Aid in 1985 and enjoyed a string of big hit singles and albums year after year in the 1980s and 90s, Paul Young is bringing his latest band to Harrogate on two exclusive nights.

The Luton-born 61-year-old shot to fame when No Parlez, his million-selling debut album soared to number one in 1983.

The charismatic singer with the soulful voice enjoyed hit after hit - Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home) Everytime You Go Away, I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down, Come Back and Stay and Love of the Common People.

And, of course, he had a prominent role in the original version of the multi-million selling Band Aid hit Do They Know It's Christmas?

When he plays Warehouse Recording Co on September 15 and 16, in a presentation by his friend and ex-Squeeze singer Chris Difford, he will be performing with his latest band Los Pacaminos.

The band's self-titled debut album was well received for its lively mix of upbeat Tex Mex.

The support act will be Harrogate singer-songwriter Rob Reynolds

The shows will be filmed and recorded for a live album and video.

Warehouse Recording Co is situated off Wetherby Road.

Food will be available and there will be drinks from Whispering Bob’s Bar Americana.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

For more information visit: www.warehouserecordingco.com